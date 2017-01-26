News By Tag
Sisters Both Selected to Compete in Volleyball at Maccabiah Games in Israel
Allison, Gayle Edelstein will Represent USA at Third Largest Sporting Competition Globally
Sisters Allison (21) and Gayle (17) both played volleyball as setters at Livingston High School, where they were standout athletes. Now, the sisters find themselves facing an opportunity to represent the USA in their respective age groups at Maccabi's 20th Maccabiah Games this July in Israel. The event is expected to draw more than 9,000 Jewish athletes from 80 different countries, making it the third largest sporting event in the world.
In order to fund their trip, the sisters' father, Philip Edelstein, has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising $16,000 to fund their trip.
Volleyball Phenoms
Elder sister Allison started playing volleyball in 7th grade. By high school, she was the only freshman recruited to play on the varsity team. Throughout high school she won many individual awards and a state championship. She was also the all-time school leader in assists. She continued to play club volleyball with Atlantic Valley Volleyball, she traveled to Atlanta to play in the Junior Olympics. During her four years at Franklin and Marshall College, she helped the team go to the NCAA National Tournament, led the Centennial Conference in assists and passed the 2,000 career-assists mark.
Younger sister Gayle was an early leader in the sport as a starter on her middle school volleyball team. Like her sister, she was also asked to join the varsity team her freshman year of high school, where she was a starter from day one. The award-winning young setter won multiple county and conference championships. Like Allison, Gayle also played club volleyball for Atlantic Valley.Now approaching graduation from Livingston High School, she has passed her sister as the all-time leader in assists. She has been recruited by Washington College, Arcadia University, Susquehanna University and Springfield College but has accepted admissions to McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.
"Gayle and Allison are both standout athletes who are also very proud of their Jewish heritage," Phil Edelstein said. "Travelling to Israel to play in the 20th Maccabiah Games would be the most thrilling trip of their lives. We are hoping that our friends, families and those who support volleyball and the state of Israel will help send these two young ladies on an experience of a lifetime. To have the opportunity to play a sport they love, representing the United States in a country they have both come to love is an amazing opportunity. To do it together, as sisters, is just perfect."
View the Edelstein Sisters' Gofundme campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/
About the Maccabiah Games
The Maccabiah Games, organized by the Maccabi World Union, is MWU's signature activity in international Jewish sports. The games are held every four years in Israel. Learn more about the 2017 Maccabiah games at http://www.maccabiah.com/
Media Contact
Philip Edelstein
973-454-6570
***@verizon.net
