United Premier Soccer League Announces Midwest Conference Expansion

Chicago-based Oscar Albuquerque Named UPSL Midwest Conference Manager
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) has named Oscar Albuquerque Manager of the league's new Midwest Conference, which is set to kick off in 2018.

Albuquerque, 62, is a former professional soccer player who made a number of appearances with the Canadian National Team.

A graduate of Laurentian University and a member of its sports hall of fame, Albuquerque owns and operates International Soccer Dream, which helps place aspiring competitive players with teams in Europe and South America. He also is a Vice President with Club 9 Sports.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very pleased to add Oscar Albuquerque as our Midwest Conference Manager. Oscar is a veteran of the game and has very deep roots in the soccer community. A former professional player for many years, he's also done great things on the soccer business side. We look forward to working with Oscar and developing the UPSL Midwest Conference as our goal is to build the conference in the range of 12-to-24 teams over the next 18 months. We know the market for Pro Development soccer in the Midwest is very strong, and we've had a great amount of interest from a number of teams and leagues. We wish Oscar every success, and look forward to a long-term relationship."

The UPSL Midwest Conference will begin play with the 2018 Spring Season. Teams will be added in the coming months.

UPSL Midwest Conference Manager Oscar Albuquerque said, "This is an opportunity that I'm very interested in because it's in line with what I'm already doing. My job allows me to find opportunities for players, and this is taking the next step. The UPSL's national model is getting a lot of attention and I'm very happy to be joining early in the process."

Albuquerque, a native of Lima, Peru, has spent his post-playing career developing players. A resident of Chicago since 1987, Albuquerque will promote UPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model while working to secure sponsorships.

"We're going to build the UPSL in the Midwest and give the lower-division game the attention it deserves," Albuquerque said.

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
