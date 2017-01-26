Digital Music Universe, S.A. Announces Official Launch

End

Digital Music Universe S.A. is a "one stop shop" for musicians, from beginners to accomplished artists. The Company is focused on helping artists create and maintain a successful and profitable career in the music business. The core tenets of a successful career in the music business are Promotion, Distribution, and Image Management. DMU is the first digital distribution company to offer music marketing services for independent artists to fill this gap and promote their music across social media.DMU is the vision of Ralph Tashjian, with over 40 years in the music business. His team is composed of music industry veterans with over 80 years of experience promoting artists and their music. They have witnessed firsthand the changes in the music industry, especially for the independent artist. "We intend to disrupt the music industry for the benefit of the independent artist," said Tashjian.DMU offers digital distribution and marketing packages to fit the needs of any artist, regardless of their industry experience or notoriety. Artists are charged a flat subscription fee for distribution and never pay a commission on their earned revenue, dramatically increasing their income versus the standard distribution fees that can exceed 50% of the sales proceeds under traditional distribution contracts. Further, social media marketing campaigns can be purchased for building artist notoriety, creating interest in tracks or entire albums for purchase, and streaming.DMU distributes artists' music to the world's largest retailers, including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon.com to name a few. With their new marketing campaigns, DMU can then market the artists and their music to millions of fans using its proprietary social media applications. These applications allow DMU to target messaging to the artist's potential fans and followers based upon fan preferences, genre, and other demographics."We are music people, working for music people," stated Tashjian, "and keeping that in mind, we have created one of the most comprehensive, user-friendly systems available. Artists want to focus on creating and performing their music and not worry about the distribution and marketing. We want an artist to do what they love without having to worry about how to promote their music or how the world will find them."