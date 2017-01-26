New book by Peter Quinones, titled Postmodern Deconstruction Madhouse

A book with originality overflowing, author Peter Quinones reveals a reflection of our times from Short Stories With Uncanny Twists Comes This Thought Challenging Book.

Pacific Book Review

Contact

Pacific Book Review, Nicole Sorkin

***@pacificbookreview.com Pacific Book Review, Nicole Sorkin

End

-- "This is a book that will both yield intellectual stimulation and a cornucopia of food for thought for interested readers," quoted. Author Peter Quinones has assembled stories and characters unique in originality and persona, creating a memorable book with a catchy title,; a must read for students of film and movies mostly.Following a stream of consciousness in the authoring of this book, the depth of thought comes from years of compiling the content. "Years, probably thirty years," said Quinones during a recent interview. "Deciding which anecdotes to put in which story. I wrote the basic stories first, then selected which anecdotes and which vocabulary words I wanted to splash over the top like spaghetti sauce," he said.His use of vocabulary and literary license is obvious once you turn the pages of this unique book. "With his fiction shorts, author Quinones' writing is unfettered as he employs humor, grit, the human condition, murder and sexuality, which makes his 'scenes from life' stories a welcome trip through humanity," as stated in a review.Postmodern Deconstruction MadhousePeter QuinonesiUniverse9781491791837138Fiction