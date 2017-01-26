News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Private Hangars Begin Second Phase at Punta Gorda Airport
Charlotte County Airpark to Start Construction on 26 Additional Hangars at PGA in Punta Gorda, Florida
"This is one of only a handful of privately owned, airport runway accessed hangar developments in United States," said sales manager Bruce Younker of the Commercial Division of the Lakewood Ranch office of Keller Williams Realty Select. "Most hangars are either leased from an authority or subject to a land lease controlled by an authority."
The airpark is located near the proposed Western Michigan University Flight School and the planned relocation of the PGA fixed base operation (FBO).
Phase 1, consisting of 83 units, was built in 2004 and 2005 and is still in excellent shape. After 12 years, the developers recognized a pent-up demand. Phase 2 is being developed by the same players who developed Phase 1. The development company is Charlotte Harbor Airpark, LLC, with Michael McKinley, Esquire, of Punta Gorda as managing partner. The builder is the Vetter Company of Naples, Florida. Both phases are surrounded by FAA security fencing with a serious entry system secured and video monitored by the PGA. Every automobile and aircraft entering and leaving the property will be videotaped and archived by the PGA.
The second phase will consist of three buildings built to certified 175 MPH wind standards. One building will house 14 units of 3,000 square feet (60x50) with a 15-foot door height and priced at $299,000. Two buildings will house six units each of 4,200 square feet (70x60) with a 17-foot door height and priced at $449,000. The hangar doors will be state-of-the-
The new airpark hangars are located at 28330 Airpark Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida, easily accessible from Interstate 75 off Exit 164 (Highway 17) from the north or Exit 161 (Jones Loop) from the south.
For more information, please contact Bruce Younker at (941) 724-7777 or younker7777@
Contact
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse