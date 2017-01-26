 
Private Hangars Begin Second Phase at Punta Gorda Airport

Charlotte County Airpark to Start Construction on 26 Additional Hangars at PGA in Punta Gorda, Florida
 
 
Charlotte County Airpark
Charlotte County Airpark
 
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The second phase of the Charlotte County Airpark hangars is set to begin construction. An additional 26 private hangars are planned for service at Punta Gorda Airport (PGA), the fastest growing airport on the West Coast of Florida. The project is located on private property and therefore is not subject to airport land leases, and offers "through the fence privileges" by agreement with the PGA.

"This is one of only a handful of privately owned, airport runway accessed hangar developments in United States," said sales manager Bruce Younker of the Commercial Division of the Lakewood Ranch office of Keller Williams Realty Select. "Most hangars are either leased from an authority or subject to a land lease controlled by an authority."

The airpark is located near the proposed Western Michigan University Flight School and the planned relocation of the PGA fixed base operation (FBO).

Phase 1, consisting of 83 units, was built in 2004 and 2005 and is still in excellent shape. After 12 years, the developers recognized a pent-up demand. Phase 2 is being developed by the same players who developed Phase 1. The development company is Charlotte Harbor Airpark, LLC, with Michael McKinley, Esquire, of Punta Gorda as managing partner. The builder is the Vetter Company of Naples, Florida. Both phases are surrounded by FAA security fencing with a serious entry system secured and video monitored by the PGA. Every automobile and aircraft entering and leaving the property will be videotaped and archived by the PGA.

The second phase will consist of three buildings built to certified 175 MPH wind standards. One building will house 14 units of 3,000 square feet (60x50) with a 15-foot door height and priced at $299,000. Two buildings will house six units each of 4,200 square feet (70x60) with a 17-foot door height and priced at $449,000. The hangar doors will be state-of-the-art belt-driven bi-fold electric doors. Each unit will have central water, sewer, electricity, a built-out ADA restroom (suitable for additional build-out) and a center floor drain to a grease trap. The monthly fees are projected at $150 and $300 respectively.

The new airpark hangars are located at 28330 Airpark Drive in Punta Gorda, Florida, easily accessible from Interstate 75 off Exit 164 (Highway 17) from the north or Exit 161 (Jones Loop) from the south.

For more information, please contact Bruce Younker at (941) 724-7777 or younker7777@gmail.com. You can also visit the Charlotte County Airpark LoopNet listing website at http://www.loopnet.com/Listing/20139308/28330-Airpark-Dr-.... Reservations are now being accepted at pre-construction pricing.

