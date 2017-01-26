News By Tag
Yours Humanly to Hold Evening Gala Benefitting Underprivileged Children
Yours Humanly is holding its Gift of Schooling Gala at the elegant Blackhawk Automotive Museum in Danville, CA, to support access to education in underserved communities.
Attendees will include leaders and advocates in private, public, and nonprofit sectors who recognize the power of shared generosity and who support causes benefiting children.
Festivities begin at 6:30pm with a cocktails and hors d'oeuvres reception, and include a full course dinner, silent and live auctions, live entertainment, and dancing. Emceeing the event is Emmy Award-winning CBS 5 news anchor and reporter Juliette Goodrich.
Funds from the gala will support Yours Humanly local and global programs, which reach disadvantaged children in the United States, as well as Cambodia, India, Nepal, and the Philippines, with scholarships and services that lift them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations.
Tickets are $200/person, and can be purchased online at www.YoursHumanly.ticketspice.com/
For more information about Yours Humanly, visit www.YoursHumanly.org.
The 2017 Gift of Schooling Gala is sponsored by Dublin Chevrolet Cadillac.
About Yours Humanly, YoursHumanly.org
Yours Humanly, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Northern California, funds local, national, and international efforts to provide underprivileged children in underserved communities access to quality education. The organization is committed to empowering all children, regardless of their age, gender, race, color, ethnicity, caste, religion, national origin, and physical, mental, or financial abilities, with education from credible institutions that lift them out of poverty, prostitution, child labor, and other challenging situations. By doing so, Yours Humanly changes the lives of students around the world, empowering them to achieve better, brighter futures, while instilling in them confidence and self-esteem.
Yours Humanly
