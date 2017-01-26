Four Day Weekend Comedy 20th Anniversary Show Coming to Bass Hall March 9th

Performing Arts Fort Worth presents Four Day Weekend Comedy's 20th Anniversary Show at Bass Performance Hall

End

-- Four Day Weekend's 20th Anniversary Show will feature the award-winning troupe's hilarious performance of scenes and sketches created from audience suggestions, while sharing stories and memories from their 20 years in business. The show will also include cameo appearances by recognizable characters from the troupe's earlier years, as well as impressive large-scale props and special effects. "We started out as a limited six-week run in a small 99-seat theater in downtown Fort Worth," said David Wilk, Four Day Weekend co-founder. "Now we're going to hold our very own show at Bass Performance Hall. It's incredible!" While the troupe has appeared at this venue before, this will be the first time they have performed their own show at Bass Hall.Four Day Weekend is a 20-year-old Fort Worth institution and the longest-running show in the southwest, with more than 550,000 people having seen the troupe perform in their beautiful 212-seat theater in the heart of Sundance Square. In addition to their four weekly public shows, Four Day Weekend has launched their own four-level improvisation training center; taken on corporate gigs for organizations such as Frito-Lay, Canon, Pfizer and Office Depot; branched out into film and television projects; and is in the process of publishing their first hardback book, Happy Accidents, recounting their path to success and sharing how the tenets of improvisation can lead readers to fulfill their own dreams. This critically-acclaimed troupe has traveled overseas to perform for the military and has performed for two U.S. presidents. Additionally, they have been named a Small Business of the Year and have received the Key to the City of Fort Worth, among other prestigious awards.To charge tickets by phone, call (817) 212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth; or order online at www.basshall.com. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street. Ticket office hours: Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For group sales call (817) 212-4248 or email: groupsales@basshall.com.