News By Tag
* oc
* School
* Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
California School of the Arts adds additional session to its Preview Day Series
The San Gabriel Valley public arts charter school will host its final Preview Day session on Feb. 11 for prospective students entering grades seven through 11.
The preview day session on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. will be hosted at California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley, located at 1401 Highland Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010. For more information and to register, visit http://sgv.csarts.net.
More than 1,000 prospective students and parents attended CSArts' third preview day on Jan. 21. Student applicants and their families learned about the unique culture and arts educational programs at the school, with presentations from Dr. Ralph Opacic, CSArts CEO, and Matthew Morrison, OCSA alumnus and chairman of the CSArts board of governors.
"With a legacy of over 30 years, our curriculum has helped cultivate the talents of our students," said Matthew Morrison. "The California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley campus stands as a testament to our vision for an unparalleled experience in arts education."
The Preview Day on Feb. 11 will feature Dr. Opacic and key members of the administrative team at a general session at 9:30 a.m. Guests can attend up to four arts conservatory presentations and meet with leadership of the following programs:
• School of Dance
• Classical & Contemporary Dance Conservatory
• Commercial Dance Conservatory
• School of Fine & Media Arts
• Creative Writing Conservatory
• Integrated Arts Conservatory
• Visual Arts Conservatory
• School of Music
• Classical Voice Conservatory
• Instrumental Music Conservatory
• School of Theatre
• Acting Conservatory
• Musical Theatre Conservatory
• Production & Design Conservatory
Founded in 1987, OCSA has cemented its position as one of the premier arts schools in the nation. This prestige garners attention from around the state, seeing approximately 2,500 applications every year. Due to the campus' limited capacity, CSArts will open its doors in August 2017 to provide extended accessibility to accommodate even more bright and talented students. For more information about CSArts, visit http://sgv.csarts.net.
About California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley: California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts) offers a creative, challenging, and nurturing environment that supplies bright and talented students unparalleled preparation for higher education and a profession in the arts. Scheduled to open in August 2017, the school will serve students in grades 7 through 11 for the 2017 – 2018 school year. In 2018 – 2019, CSArts will expand to serve students in grades 7 through 12.
CSArts will enable its students to study in one of the 10 arts conservatories offered, including acting, classical & contemporary dance, classical voice, commercial dance, creative writing, instrumental music, integrated arts, musical theatre, production & design, and visual arts.
The public charter school was established in 2016 by the California School of the Arts Foundation, a non-profit organization being established to operate a network of high achieving, comprehensive public arts charter schools, modeled after the nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA). CSArts is a tuition-free, donation dependent program. For more information, visit http://sgv.csarts.net.
Media Contact
Blaze PR
mkovacs@blazepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse