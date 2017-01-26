 
New Gastric Balloon Book Published to Help Patients Lose More Weight

BariatricPal is announcing the publication of "Conquer Obesity: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Lasting Weight Loss with the Bariatric Balloon," written by main author and BariatricPal CEO Alex Brecher.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- "Conquer Obesity: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Lasting Weight Loss with the Bariatric Balloon" is a companion for any patient who is considering getting gastric balloon as a weight loss aid. The book's main author is Alex Brecher, and it is and co-authored by nutritionist Natalie Stein. The two have also co-authored the four books in the "Big Book" series on weight loss surgery. The forward is written by Dr. Manuel Galvo, a prestigious bariatric specialist who practices at Gastro Obeso Center in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The gastric balloon is a non-surgical approach to weight loss. Patients with a BMI of at least 27 may be eligible for the procedure, while weight loss surgery is typically reserved for patients with a BMI over 35 to 40.

The gastric balloon is an inflatable device that is placed in the stomach for a period of 3-12 months. It helps patients feel fuller so they eat less and lose weight. During the time the balloon is in their stomachs, patients make healthy dietary changes that they can continue for the long-term to continue to lose weight and keep it off.

"Conquer Obesity: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Lasting Weight Loss with the Bariatric Balloon" is among the few currently available books aimed at guiding patients through dietary changes appropriate to achieving success with the gastric balloon. The book explains the procedure and the required diet. It helps patients with nutritional requirements, meal plans, exercise guidelines, and other lifestyle changes to achieve maximum success with the gastric balloon.

The book is available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0988388294/sr=8-5/qid=148427315...) in paperback and Kindle versions. More information about BariatricPal is available at BariatricPal.com.

Alex Brecher
alex@bariatricpal.com
Source:BariatricPal.com
Email:***@bariatricpal.com Email Verified
