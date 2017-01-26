News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Gastric Balloon Book Published to Help Patients Lose More Weight
BariatricPal is announcing the publication of "Conquer Obesity: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Lasting Weight Loss with the Bariatric Balloon," written by main author and BariatricPal CEO Alex Brecher.
The gastric balloon is a non-surgical approach to weight loss. Patients with a BMI of at least 27 may be eligible for the procedure, while weight loss surgery is typically reserved for patients with a BMI over 35 to 40.
The gastric balloon is an inflatable device that is placed in the stomach for a period of 3-12 months. It helps patients feel fuller so they eat less and lose weight. During the time the balloon is in their stomachs, patients make healthy dietary changes that they can continue for the long-term to continue to lose weight and keep it off.
"Conquer Obesity: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Lasting Weight Loss with the Bariatric Balloon" is among the few currently available books aimed at guiding patients through dietary changes appropriate to achieving success with the gastric balloon. The book explains the procedure and the required diet. It helps patients with nutritional requirements, meal plans, exercise guidelines, and other lifestyle changes to achieve maximum success with the gastric balloon.
The book is available on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
Media Contact
Alex Brecher
alex@bariatricpal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse