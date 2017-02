Global Charity Foundation to Celebrate Student Scholars and Tutors at 6th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

Event helps support tutoring programs for at-risk students in Southern Nevada

-- Hard-working students and dedicated tutors will be honored by the Global Charity Foundation (GCF), a charity that provides support to women and children in need, including tutoring for at-risk students in Southern Nevada, at its annual fundraising event on Saturday, February 25, 2017.The 6Annual evening of "Global Hope" begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by Program, Live Auction and Dinner from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Entertainment provided by singer and performer Linda Angeline Duo, will be from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The location is TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle in Las Vegas. Tickets are $125."This is a day to celebrate all the GCF Scholars and tutors, who work together to ensure a bright future for tomorrow's leaders in our community and the world. We thank our community partners - Glen Lerner & Associates, NV Energy, The Bagel Café, Nevada Newsmakers outreach, Health & Fitness chamber, Global Children Foundation and Safe Money Advisors - for supporting Global Charity Foundation programs," said Dr. Reeta Thukral, a Physician and the founder of GCF.GCF is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit that provides after school tutoring programs in four schools – Delta Academy Charter School, Rainbow Dreams Academy Charter School and Discover Charter Schools (Hillpointe and Mesa campuses). GCF provides tutors in Science, Technology, English and Math (STEM) and serves over 200 GCF Scholars in the greater Las Vegas area.Corporate Table Sponsorship Levels for the 2017 Gala include:Platinum Level: $5,000Gold Level: $3,500Silver Level: $2,500For more information about table sponsorships or tickets, visit http://www.gcfcares.org or call 785-608-7129.