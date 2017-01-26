News By Tag
Diablo 3 Patch 2.5.0 Updates and Review
We still don't have the Necromancer class, but these new features show that the Diablo 3 developer team still has more to give players.
First and foremost is the Armory, which allows you to store gear and skill sets that you can easily access at any time; So, if you're playing a support monk and want to switch to an EP build, all you to do is go to your armory and select that build.
They've also moved your crafting materials to their own stash – so no more dealing with 50 stacks of death's breath. Now, this did raise one question during our tests: how do you use Kanai's Cube if you don't have your crafting materials? It's actually pretty simple. You select the recipe that you want to use, add any extra materials, like your legendary piece if you're extracting a power, and press "fill." It will automatically place all the necessary materials in the cube and you just push "transmute" and you're done!
The other neat addition, especially for those trying to move up the ladder, is that of Primal Ancient gear. Much like how ancient gear is an update to normal legendary or set pieces, primal ancients are yet another step up and are even harder to find. After three hours of T11 and T12 grifts, we found 10 ancient pieces, but no primal pieces. The pieces that we saw people sharing in chat, however, were really impressive and should be a big help in pushing ever higher greater rifts.
Many of us were expecting to see the Necromancer released at the same time as the armory update, so we were a little bummed that we have to continue waiting to control armies of the dead, but the patch 2.5.0 update brings a lot of helpful changes to the game and we're happy to see that the developers are still working on Diablo 3 and adding more content and features for us players.
You can see these new features in this live stream: https://www.youtube.com/
