Sturdi Products Inc. Sponsoring the 2017 World Cat Congress
Sturdi Products® Inc., Sponsoring and Exhibiting the World Cat Congress Meeting on April 21st – 24th, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada
The World Cat Congress was established to promote better understanding and co-operation among the world's major cat associations in matters of mutual interest and concern such as cat legislation and feline welfare, which affects all cat lovers, from the pedigree breeder to the pet owner. Learn more at: http://www.worldcatcongress.org/
The weekend traditionally consists of a cat show, a seminar, an open meeting where the public can discuss specific points of interest with visiting delegates, and closed meetings restricted to the delegates. Whenever possible, the delegates have been invited to be guest judges at the cat show.
Sturdi Products has become a leading producer of pet carriers and portable pop up shelters for cats and toy to small sized dogs. They have revolutionized the appearance of cat shows worldwide by offering a safe, attractive, and durable containment alternative to the heavy wire cages of the past.
Their Show Accessories collection was created specifically for the cat and dog exhibitor and have continued to be refined after listening to the suggestions of their customers; professional trainers, breeders, exhibitors & animal lovers worldwide. Sturdi has learned to adapt & create products according to their customers' specific needs. Learn more about Show Accessories Collection: http://sturdiproducts.com/
"The Sturdi team is thrilled to not only participate as an exhibitor, but also sponsor the World Cat Congress meeting this year," Penny Johnson CEO of Sturdi Products Inc. expresses, "To support such a unique event is truly a chance of a lifetime!"
About Sturdi Products: Sturdi Products Inc. is a Washington State corporation, manufacturing pet products since 1993. Sturdi was founded on the principle of decreasing the stress of both pets and people by designing better products for use when traveling with pets. Sturdi has gained an international reputation for designing unique, attractive, durable & adaptable products that reflect the needs of customers who travel with cats and small dogs. Since the creation of the patented flex height SturdiBag pet carrier in 1992, Sturdi now offers over 40 professional quality & innovative products. All Sturdi Products are developed with a focus on safe pet travel, emergency preparedness planning & pet show exhibition. Learn more at www.sturdiproducts.com.
