Liven up Saturday Brunch with Live Jazz Music and Delicious Food February 4 at Prairie Grass Cafe

NORTHBROOK, Ill.
- Feb. 1, 2017
- PRLog
-- Jazz Brunch is back at Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)!
Bassist Jim Batson and his crew will be playing from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.
A regular on the Chicago jazz scene for more than 25 years, Batson has had the great fortune to work with some of the top pianists in Chicago area including Marshall Vente, Bobby Schiff, Mike Flack, Jose' Valdez, and many others. These collaborations will be showcased during Prairie Grass Cafe's Saturday Jazz Brunch.
Your Saturday morning brunch will be memorable with a delicious meal from chefs and co-owners Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris. They will feature a special Corned Beef Benedict with poached eggs and homemade hollandaise.
are the Local Omelet, with farmer eggs, River Valley Ranch mushrooms, and Capriole Farm goat cheese ($11.50); Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with maple syrup and whipped butter ($12) or topped with raspberry sauce and Crème Anglaise ($17); and Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak with two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes and choice of toast ($27).
Relax and indulge with soothing music and a comforting brunch at Prairie Grass Cafe before preparing for the next day's Super Bowl festivities.About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com
. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe
and on Facebook at Facebook.com/
PrairieGrassCafe.