New York Brand Releases the Most Luxurious Boxing Glove Collection

Superare Fight Goods based out of New York's Lower East Side has released what they are calling The "Aces", a luxurious take on the every day boxing glove.

-- The Aces are Superare's 3rd edition to their boxing glove lineup and by far their most ambitious yet. These gloves blend vintage leathers with a shiny gold finish making them stand out on the shelves at Superare Fight Shop in the Lower East Side or in the gym at any of New York's trendy boxing boutiques or fight gyms. Designed by founder Zach Lipari, these are intended to make a statement of both fashion and function.Boxing and fashion have collided here in New York City and at the very forefront is Superare. With a client list that includes professional fighters, celebrities, and fashion model's; Superare aims for their products to be top quality at a accessible price. Lipari states, "Our clients want to train hard and look good, we want to give them the best functional products with an emphasis on design as well." This approach to the boxing space has been working with amazing success so far for Superare with their first 2 runs of gloves selling out well ahead of projections. This third run of gloves brings back the first 2 successful releases, the "One Series" and the "OG Series" and pairs it with the ultra fashionable "Ace's".The Aces retail for $129.95, come with a special custom dust bag, and are available in 10-16oz sizes.About Superare Fight Goods: Founded in 2011 by New York native, Zach Lipari; Superare has grown to be the worlds most popular brick and mortar combat sports gear and apparel retail store. Their Lower East Side location run by Zach and Dylan Lipari boasts customers from around the globe who make a point to make a visit while in NYC and the shop is responsible for outfitting most of the NY locals with their Boxing, Muay Thai, and Jiu Jitsu equipment. The Superare brand is synonymous with quality and value and they will be opening more locations around the United States in 2017.