News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Leaders Cannot Be Indifferent to the Truth: Part 1—You are NOT Entitled to Your Opinion
Let's begin with the understanding that "I'm entitled to my opinion" is a logical fallacy. An opinion is a judgment that inherently involves a degree of uncertainty;
You cannot, however, harbor a valid opinion when there is a provable, objective, verifiable fact contradicting your inaccurate thoughts. Going back to our Star Wars example...
Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/
Contact
David Kahn
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse