 
News By Tag
* WRDSMTH
* Christina Angelina
* Robert Vargas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Top Graffiti Artist WRDSMTH, Christina Angelina, Rober Vargas, & Royal Team Up at The Hangar

Graffiti Artist Royal Coexist tour with Top Graffiti Artist at The Street Art House at The Hangar 2017.
 
 
Top Graffiti Artist
Top Graffiti Artist
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The street art house
is coming to the hängar in
Los Angeles
February 4-10, 2017

Showcasing the works of street artists indoors, to private collectors, curators and the public.
Royal Urban Art limited edition print "Son" has inspired request for private commissioned urban sketches by artist Amber Fox. "Coexist" brings together the artist passion to imprint the spirit of this generation in urban ink with her posture to empower the community through (accessible) art.

Royal Urban Art "Coexist" will endow a sketch, in the Benefactors name, to Inner City Arts "Coexist" collection, featuring an Inner-City Arts young person who has been transformed by the power of art.

"Coexist" Opening will honor the subjects of the Inner City Arts collection and the contributing Benefactors Fall 2017.

The Street Art House presents, pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an entire "room" to design. Mar Vista's the Hängar will be split up into artist-specific areas, with industrial furniture on display to complement each artist's works. Participating artists include Skyler Grey, WRDSMTH, Colette Miller, Gaia, Moncho1929, Robert Vargas, Christina Angelina and Royal.

The Hängar's mission is to offer a unique selection of home furnishings, decorative items and accessories at a price range that is so reasonable. I visited the store over the weekend and it is an awesome store with so many interesting and beautiful pieces.

The Hängar is owned by Corinne Weber and is located at 3472 S. Centinela Avenue.

http://www.streetarthouse.com/
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:WRDSMTH, Christina Angelina, Robert Vargas
Industry:Arts
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Royal Urban Art PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share