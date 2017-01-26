Top Graffiti Artist WRDSMTH, Christina Angelina, Rober Vargas, & Royal Team Up at The Hangar

Graffiti Artist Royal Coexist tour with Top Graffiti Artist at The Street Art House at The Hangar 2017.

--Royal Urban Art limited edition print "Son" has inspired request for private commissioned urban sketches by artist Amber Fox. "Coexist" brings together the artist passion to imprint the spirit of this generation in urban ink with her posture to empower the community through (accessible)art.Royal Urban Art "Coexist" will endow a sketch, in the Benefactors name, to Inner City Arts "Coexist" collection, featuring an Inner-City Arts young person who has been transformed by the power of art."Coexist" Opening will honor the subjects of the Inner City Arts collection and the contributing Benefactors Fall 2017.The Street Art House presents, pop-up art gallery where more than a dozen street artists from L.A. and around the world have each been given an entire "room" to design. Mar Vista's the Hängar will be split up into artist-specific areas, with industrial furniture on display to complement each artist's works. Participating artists include Skyler Grey, WRDSMTH, Colette Miller, Gaia, Moncho1929, Robert Vargas, Christina Angelina and Royal.The Hängar's mission is to offer a unique selection of home furnishings, decorative items and accessories at a price range that is so reasonable. I visited the store over the weekend and it is an awesome store with so many interesting and beautiful pieces.The Hängar is owned by Corinne Weber and is located at 3472 S. Centinela Avenue.