Tooth Fairy Angels: What if the Tooth Fairy Wrote Back?
Personalized letters and certificates from the Tooth Fairy that your child will never stop believing.
"Parents today are looking for ways of keeping the Tooth Fairy magic alive, without having to cover themselves in glitter. " Said Manny Sarmiento, Founder of Tooth Fairy Angels. "Children only associate the Tooth Fairy with money, and not the magic of it. I want to give them incentive to be good boys and girls way before Christmas comes around."
Printed on beautiful designs, parents have various letters to choose from. From first tooth, missing tooth, why the Tooth Fairy didn't come and last tooth. Each letter comes with the Tooth Fairy's personal signature.
Tooth Fairy Angels offers a variety of packages in order to make the magic of the Tooth Fairy alive. From the most basic Magical Package that contains a certificate of collection and a personalized letter to the deluxe Fairyland Package that contains extra goodies like charms, toys, gift cards and more.
The Tooth Fairy Angels also offers exclusive trading cards that children can collect and trade with their friends.
Continue making the Tooth Fairy magic alive with the Tooth Fairy Angels.
All Letters deliver with:
· A beautiful postage stamp straight from Tooth Headquarters
· A gold seal with Tooth Fairy's emblem
· Press printed, quality stationery with "From the Desk of the Tooth Fairy" letterhead.
· Personalized names and messages in the text
· Quality envelope addressed directly to recipient
· A hand signed signature from the Tooth Fairy
See the letters - http://www.toothfairyangels.com
Media Contact
Maria Gil – Media Coordinator
tooth@toothfairyangels.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
