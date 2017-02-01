 
Why Leaders Cannot Be Indifferent to the Truth: Part 4— 10 Ways to Create a Culture of Trust

 
 
Lead with Trust
Lead with Trust
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Now that we've covered false opinions, lying with the truth (paltering), and lying without the truth (alternative facts), it's time to discuss what we can do about it. According to Stephen M. R. Covey in The Speed of Trust (https://www.amazon.com/SPEED-TRUST-Thing-Changes-Everything/dp/1416549005), trust is the most powerful form of motivation in organizations and is the ultimate source of influence. Therefore, to build and maintain a culture brimming with inspiration, engagement, and authenticity, we must embrace the truth.

   It should seem easy to embrace truth, but how well is that message getting to those on your team? Are they sheltering you from the hard reality? Are they paltering to make it sound better then it is? Or are they lying by omission and commission because they are scared of the consequences associated with delivering bad news?

Cultivating a truthful organization begins with us; we must lead with facts. To build up your level of trust through fact-based leadership, consider these ten ideas...

Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/02/create-a-culture-of-trust

Source:leadersayswhat.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Leadership, Culture, Truth
Industry:Business
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
