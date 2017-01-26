

Community Care Center of Hondo Announces New Ownership CCCH_Logo2017_Final-01 HONDO, Texas - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Trinity Healthcare, LLC ("Trinity Healthcare") is pleased to announce that an affiliate acquired the operations of Community Care Center of Hondo effective February 1, 2017. Trinity Healthcare is a Fort Worth, Texas-based company specializing in the operation and management of skilled nursing facilities in the Texas market.



According to Ryan Harrington, President and CEO of Trinity Healthcare, he sees an excellent opportunity to continue providing the best care for the residents at Community Care Center. "Community Care Center's passion is putting their residents first and providing the best possible care for them – that's what initially attracted us to the facility. They also place high value on their employees and that's a key part in ensuring the facility's success. We look forward to working with the new owners and continuing this tradition of valuing our residents and staff in all that we do."



While the name will be slightly changed from Community Care Center to Community Care Center of Hondo, the facility continues to focus on putting resident care first. There were some immediate improvements and modifications to the facility, but residents will still see friendly, familiar faces providing the most personalized care. The goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for residents and their families. Sue Willis, the facility's Administrator, confirmed the staff's excitement. "There are a lot of benefits to working with the new owners. They are an experienced healthcare provider, and that will allow us to provide even better care for our residents. We hope all our friends in the community will come by and say hello and see what Community Care Center of Hondo has to offer."



Community Care Center of Hondo is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Hondo, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid.



For more information about Community Care Center of Hondo, visit communitycarecenter.net or call (830) 426-3087.



Contact

Trinity Healthcare

***@trinityhealthcare.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12617140/1 Trinity Healthcare End -- Trinity Healthcare, LLC ("Trinity Healthcare") is pleased to announce that an affiliate acquired the operations of Community Care Center of Hondo effective February 1, 2017. Trinity Healthcare is a Fort Worth, Texas-based company specializing in the operation and management of skilled nursing facilities in the Texas market.According to Ryan Harrington, President and CEO of Trinity Healthcare, he sees an excellent opportunity to continue providing the best care for the residents at Community Care Center. "Community Care Center's passion is putting their residents first and providing the best possible care for them – that's what initially attracted us to the facility. They also place high value on their employees and that's a key part in ensuring the facility's success. We look forward to working with the new owners and continuing this tradition of valuing our residents and staff in all that we do."While the name will be slightly changed from Community Care Center to Community Care Center of Hondo, the facility continues to focus on putting resident care first. There were some immediate improvements and modifications to the facility, but residents will still see friendly, familiar faces providing the most personalized care. The goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for residents and their families. Sue Willis, the facility's Administrator, confirmed the staff's excitement. "There are a lot of benefits to working with the new owners. They are an experienced healthcare provider, and that will allow us to provide even better care for our residents. We hope all our friends in the community will come by and say hello and see what Community Care Center of Hondo has to offer."Community Care Center of Hondo is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Hondo, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid.For more information about Community Care Center of Hondo, visit communitycarecenter.net or call (830) 426-3087. Source : Community Care Center of Hondo Email : ***@trinityhealthcare.com Tags : Healthcare , Nursing & Rehabilitation , Hondo, TX Industry : Health Location : Hondo - Texas - United States Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

