"A Psychotherapist's Sanctuaries from Soul-Sadness"
Doctor, Heal Thyself! Finding Sanctuary: How Do Psychotherapists Deal With Their Patients' Grief?
"During 45-plus years of practicing teaching and writing about medicine, psychiatry, psychoanalysis, and psychotherapy, I have come to realize how draining psychotherapy is for the therapist. The use of writing as a means of catharsis and processing of stress has been valuable for me, so I wanted to share writing as a means of healing soul-sadness and preventing burn-out," he explains as his impetus for writing this book.
His insightful and scholarly book A Psychotherapist's Sanctuaries from Soul-Sadness tells how fellowpsychotherapists use the forums of art, music, poetry, and creative writing to help contain and manage soul-sadness in their own lives. The method works by discharging, soothing, containing, and channeling the painful realities that are heard about the worst life has to offer. Everyone needs an escape, even doctors!
About the Author: Peter Alan Olsson, MD, is a retired psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who has been writing for over 20 years. He trained at Baylor College of Medicine and Houston-Galveston Psychoanalytic Institute in Houston. He is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Dartmouth Med School and an adjunct professor of clinical psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine. His novel The Making of a Homegrown Terrorist won the Beverly Hills Book Awards for new nonfiction.
"This fascinating book was written by a doctor who wishes to share his many years of psychiatric experience with others who have had to deal with pain and grief on a daily basis. We are pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
A PSYCHOTHERAPIST'S SANCTUARIES FROM SOUL-SADNESS (Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-68181-
