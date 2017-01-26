News By Tag
Bill Perfect Names Julie Desrats as VP of Operations
Company expands leadership team and aligns organization for future growth
"Julie's experience in taking a strategic vision and executing on that vision will strengthen Bill Perfect's position as an industry leader. With a proven track record for successfully leading large scale initiatives, Julie's skills are well suited to lead our operations as we continue in our mission to develop innovative billing software" said Todd Knower, COO of Bill Perfect.
Ms. Desrats has more than 20 years of experience in telecom billing. Most recently, Ms. Desrats served as Bill Perfect's Director of Operations where she was responsible for customer implementation, customer support, and internal system development.
Julie received her Bachelors Degree in Computer Science from Mount Saint Mary College and an MBA from Marist College.
