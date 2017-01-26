 
Bill Perfect Names Julie Desrats as VP of Operations

Company expands leadership team and aligns organization for future growth
 
 
TimelyBill HQ
TimelyBill HQ
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Perfect, Inc., a leading telecom billing platform (http://timelybill.com), today announced the promotion of Julie Desrats to Vice President of Operations. Ms. Desrats will be responsible for Bill Perfect's operations strategy and execution. Ms. Desrats will continue to report to Bill Perfect's COO, Todd Knower.

"Julie's experience in taking a strategic vision and executing on that vision will strengthen Bill Perfect's position as an industry leader. With a proven track record for successfully leading large scale initiatives, Julie's skills are well suited to lead our operations as we continue in our mission to develop innovative billing software" said Todd Knower, COO of Bill Perfect.

Ms. Desrats has more than 20 years of experience in telecom billing. Most recently, Ms. Desrats served as Bill Perfect's Director of Operations where she was responsible for customer implementation, customer support, and internal system development.

Julie received her Bachelors Degree in Computer Science from Mount Saint Mary College and an MBA from Marist College.

Media Contact
Patrick LaJuett
plajuett@timelybill.com
Source:
Email:***@timelybill.com Email Verified
Tags:Telecom Billing, Subscription Billing, Cloud Billing
Industry:Telecom
Location:Huntersville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
