Introducing Luxury & Innovation For Your Inspiration

--Premier Bath and Kitchen (PBK), a key fixture of the Northern California design market, will open a new showroom in the heart of the East Bay in January 2016. This innovative, luxury retail showroom will be located at 1410 N. California Blvd in Walnut Creek."We are excited to provide Walnut Creek with a premium bath and kitchen showroom that the community has been asking for. This area is filled with creative people that want the ability to design their homes with unique customized products. This showroom, featuring the Bold Look of Kohler will provide customers with everything they need to create the bath and kitchen of their dreams. We hope our showroom adds to the already great mix of the community," said Jennifer Sheffield, Director of Showroom Development for PBK.The single level 5,000 square feet showroom will provide clients with an easy shopping experience to find everything that they would need for their bath and the kitchen. The newly remodeled space will include the first Premier Kohler Showroom in Walnut Creek with an exclusive Miele working kitchen and Ralph Lauren gallery of lighting.Premier Bath and Kitchen is Northern California's preferred decorative bath and kitchen showroom with the latest designs and innovative working displays. With locations in Santa Rosa, Rancho Cordova, Maui and now Walnut Creek, we offer the best bath and kitchen products from contemporary to traditional styles along with outstanding service. With our knowledgeable staff and an extensive selection of products we simplify our customers shopping experience by providing personalized service in a retail-friendly shopping environment.