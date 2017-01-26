 
News By Tag
* Fingerprinting
* Biometrics
* New Product
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* pembroke
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726


Applied World Solutions offers improvements in fingerprinting for the best possible image

New product invented by a police officer provides the best image of a finger or palm print
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fingerprinting
Biometrics
New Product

Industry:
Security

Location:
pembroke - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Companies

PEMBROKE, Mass. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Improving the world's fingerprint database is the goal of Applied World Solutions. The company was founded by Justin Turvey, a police officer and former U.S. Marine Sergeant, who saw the need for a better fingerprint image. He invented the proprietary and patent pending solid, called Minutia Advancement Paste or M.A.P. The product is applied to the palm and fingertips and allows the fingerprint live scan system to capture the best possible image on the first attempt.

"While I was working with the bureau of criminal investigations in Plymouth County in Massachusetts, I saw the need to find a way to solve more crimes with the use of biometrics," said Turvey. "The better the print, the more likely you will be to find a match within the system. This product can improve the process and create a safer community."

Turvey said in addition to solving more crimes, M.A.P. can also increase the accuracy of biometric scans used in security systems throughout the world. The product can be applied to the fingers and palms to improve the image of the prints. It darkens light images caused by dry skin, provides an even contrast over the entire scan and provides crisp scans of ridge detail.

"The paste contains a moisturizing agent that slightly swells the ridges on the fingers and palms, allowing for a more accurate and detailed print," said Turvey. "It is a safe product that is less likely to spread germs, uses natural oils that lead to clearer images and it is alcohol free. There is no chance of interfering in breathalyzer tests or of degrading the silicone pads used on some scanning machines."

M.A.P. is non-toxic and contains a safe antimicrobial ingredient that prevents the spread of germs. The product is not sticky or greasy and there is no need to wash it off after use. M.A.P. products are available in a variety of sizes to use in a variety of settings. For more information and to watch a video of the application process, visit http://appliedworldsolutions.com.

Media Contact
Client Focused Media
Kelly White
904-232-3001
***@cfmedia.net
End
Source:Applied World Solutions
Email:***@cfmedia.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Client Focused Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share