210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge: February Music Calendar
Happy Hour with Javi
Join 210 Restaurant 5-7 pm every Wednesday and Thursday for Happy Hour where you will enjoy Javi's delicious creations as well as appetizers 2 for the price of 1! Appetizers include: soups, the Classic Shrimp Cocktail, Korean or Buffalo Chicken Wings, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Hand-Cut Fries, Queso Fundido and more. Happy Hour drinks include: $4 drafts; $5 mixed drinks, and $6 house wine.
February Live Music Calendar
210's February music lineup is celebrating the month of love! Special shows are highlighting different themes of love, including "Love at the Movies" and "Music of Love". In addition 210 is hosting two fantastic, romantic live music events the Saturday before and the day of Valentine's Day.
February Artist Line Up:
Chris White, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7pm-10:00pm
Bill Overton, Thursday, Feb. 2, 7pm-10:30pm
Final Say, Friday, Feb. 3, 9pm-12am
This is a ticketed event. Buy your ticket online at http://bit.ly/
Sweet Diezel Jenkins, Saturday, Feb. 4, 9pm-12am
This is a ticketed event. Buy your ticket online before we sell out!! Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance.
Highland Park Pops Big Band plays "Music of Love", Wednesday, Feb. 8, 7:30pm-9:30pm
210 regulars, the Highland Park Pops Big Band returns to the 210 stage to play a special "Music of Love" set during the month of love.
Judy Night Quartet featuring Brian Wilkie, "Love in the Movies", Thursday, Feb. 9, 7pm-10:30pm
This month, 210 regulars, the JNQ, will play to Love in the Movies, given the month of LOVE and the upcoming Academy Awards.
Out of Storage, Friday, Feb 10, 9pm-12am
The Love, Saturday, Feb 11, 8:30pm-12am
Join us for this special evening of romance with an acoustic dinner performance from The Love, a band of 4 lads who are all about The Love and perform music by The Beatles, not note for note but, more, soul to soul
For Prix Fixe dinner and a show, tickets $75 and include tax and tip. An optional champagne/wine flight is available for $30. Reservations can be made over the phone or online. Tickets are also available for just the show without dinner or reserved seats and can be purchased online as well.
Phil Goldman and Jeff Libman, Sunday, Feb. 12, 7pm-10pm
Bill Pantle, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7pm-10:30pm
Treat your partner to a special romantic Valentine's Day dinner and live music date. 210 Restaurant and Live Music Lounge will have Bill Pantle playing on the 210 stage. Indulge in perfect live music, your partner's company and a delicious special four course menu from Chef Jeff. Listen to Love Songs from the 40's & 50's, selections from the "Great American Songbook" and dance the night away!
For dinner and a show tickets are not required, guests just need to make reservations online. The dining Prix Fixe is $75 per person and the champagne/wine flight is $30. For just the show, seating not guaranteed, tickets can be purchased online as well.
Lara Driscoll playing songs of love, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7pm-10pm
Alyssa Allgood Organ Trio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 7-10:30pm
Gritman & Moran, Friday, Feb. 17, 9pm-12am
This is a ticketed event. Buy your ticket now before we sell out!! Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance. Go to www.210restaurant.com for more ticket links.
Mike Zabrins' Funktastic, Saturday, Feb. 18, 9pm-12am
Mike is going to bring the funk to the stage, Chef Jeff is going to keep the funk rollin' in the restaurant! Enjoy a delicious buffet of 210 favorites and seasonally inspired specials. Dining is $28 per person. Buy your ticket now before we sell out!! Dinner guest please RSVP online or over the phone in advance. Go to www.210restaurant.com for more ticket links.
Zvonimir Tot-Kelly Sill Duo, Sunday, Feb. 19, 6pm-9:30pm
John Kattke, Monday, Feb. 20 7:30pm-10pm
Stop by 210 for an open jam session! John Kattke will be tonight's guest host. .
Marc Pompe Piano Bar, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7-10pm
Don Stiernberg Trio, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7-10:30pm
A leading exponent of jazz mandolin style, Don has eight recording projects of his own and appears on many others by a variety of artists in all styles. The most recent of these is "Mandoboppin'!"
In addition to touring around the world, Don performs and records music around his native Chicago.
This is a ticketed event. Buy your ticket online before we sell out!! Tickets are $10-15 and guarantees reserved seating. Go to www.210restaurant.com for more ticket links.
Mosquitos, Friday, Feb. 24, 9pm-12am
The Petty Kings, Saturday, Feb. 25, 9pm-12am
The Petty Kings is a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band that prides itself on sounding authentic.
Jose Emilio Gobbo Duo, Sunday, Feb. 26, 6pm-9:30pm
About 210 Restaurant and Live Music Lounge
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, located at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, is a true supper club where guests enjoy live music five nights a week and delicious chef-driven dining. 210 is a community of musicians, food enthusiasts, and neighbors–an inviting, comfortable and romantic environment where singles, couples and families escape from their everyday life to relax, enjoy and indulge. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, please visit www.210restaurant.com or call (847) 433-0304. Follow the newsroom at www.newsline360.com/
Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
