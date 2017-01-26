 
LUMA - Luxury Matchmaking and Afton Alps Co-Host Chairlift Speed Dating

 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking and Afton Alps co-host exciting form of speed dating. Taking place at Afton Alps on Sunday, February 19th at 3 pm.

LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking and popular ski destination, Afton Alps, team up to host Chairlift Speed Dating. An unordinary twist to a classic form of dating. Chairlift Speed Dating guarantees a unique experience.

Attendees will be separated and matched by age and gender, then matched accordingly. Singles will ride the chairlift up with the option to ski down together, make a few runs, or return to the bottom and be given a new match.

Tickets are $30 per person and will include a lift ticket, drink ticket and entry for prizes. Additional drinks and good will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring friends.

Tickets can be found on the Afton Alps website,

Registration will begin at 2 pm, speed dating from 3- 5 pm. Afterward, there will be a social hour and raffle. The event will be finished at 6 pm.

About LUMA: LUMA is a Luxury Matchmaking service that caters to single Executives and professionals in over 25 cities nationwide. It was founded by April Davis in 2010 after she left a fortune 500 to pursue her passion for helping singles find "the one."

http://www.lumasearch.com/

Julia Hauser
***@lumasearch.com
Speed Dating, Singles, Matchmaking
Lifestyle
Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
