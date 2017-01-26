 
Grand Opening Date Set for Second Dental Office Location

Practice expansion reflects overwhelming patient satisfaction
 
 
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Oceanic Dental, one of Orange County's most respected dental practices, has announced the date of the grand opening of its new, second office at a prime location in Fountain Valley, Calif.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Patients in and around Fountain Valley have already had the opportunity to experience Oceanic Dental's gentle, affordable dental care as the new practice location undergoes its pre-grand opening checks.

"We are pleased to report that, all of our dental equipment and computer systems are functioning perfectly," says Victor Pham, Practice Manager at Oceanic Dental. "And when patients arrive, they will experience a dental visit unlike any other."

The Fountain Valley office was created after a complete makeover of the former tenant formant. All of the equipment, furniture, and computers is new and will be showcased during the March 11 grand opening.

"The grand opening will be an exciting event," says Pham. "We will provide more details shortly but it's safe to say that this will be a 'save the date' occasion."

The new, second office is strategically located at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Talbert St. in Fountain Valley, one block west of Costco, a landmark in the Fountain Valley area.

About Oceanic Dental

Oceanic Dental was started in 2010 by Dr. Krystal Pham to help provide dental patients with high-quality, comprehensive dental care in a friendly relaxed environment. Since then, the practice has grown dramatically, prompting the need to expand to nearby Fountain Valley.

The team at Oceanic Dental includes five knowledgeable & experienced doctors who provide a full range of cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry.

Oceanic Dental enjoys the highest rankings on online ratings websites, including a five-star rating on Yelp!

For more information, contact Victor Pham, Practice Manager, at Victor@Oceanicdental.com, or call (714) 600-4456.

