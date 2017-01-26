Former Child Care Center Inventory Goes to Auction

AUCTION of Complete Contents of Multi-level Child Care Facility and Restaurant Equipment

-- The Learning Center in Hagerstown, MD, closed its doors in 2016 after many years of service to the local community. Owned and operated by Meritus Health, the Learning Center was originally established in the old Surrey School as a child care option for employees at the former Washington County Hospital. The 16,000 sq.ft. building housed the child care center since its start and promoted the growth and development of hundreds of infants and toddlers from the community with rich early learning experiences in a warm environment of responsive care.Matthew Hurley of Hurley Auctions in Greencastle, PA was asked to undertake this large scale auction of the complete contents of the multi-story child care facility with over 500 lots and thousands of items of children's educational equipment, outdoor equipment, furniture and more. Meritus Health will also be selling excess commercial kitchen and restaurantequipment and supplies within the same sale. The auction is open to the general public and is currently taking place online now through February 15. Preview of the items are available on Feb. 13, 2017, from 12noon to 5pm, at the Learning Center location at 535 Summit Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. For more information, contact Hurley Auctions at 866-424-3337 or visit their website for details of the auction at http//:www.hurleyauctions.com.