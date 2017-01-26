News By Tag
Former Child Care Center Inventory Goes to Auction
AUCTION of Complete Contents of Multi-level Child Care Facility and Restaurant Equipment
Matthew Hurley of Hurley Auctions in Greencastle, PA was asked to undertake this large scale auction of the complete contents of the multi-story child care facility with over 500 lots and thousands of items of children's educational equipment, outdoor equipment, furniture and more. Meritus Health will also be selling excess commercial kitchen and restaurantequipment and supplies within the same sale. The auction is open to the general public and is currently taking place online now through February 15. Preview of the items are available on Feb. 13, 2017, from 12noon to 5pm, at the Learning Center location at 535 Summit Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740. For more information, contact Hurley Auctions at 866-424-3337 or visit their website for details of the auction at http//:www.hurleyauctions.com.
Media Contact
HURLEY AUCTIONS
Jen Guinther
info@hurleyauctions.com
