Stepinac High School Students Make Lasting Impression on TV Journalist Covering Inauguration
In E-Mail to Stepinac, Veteran Reporter of 20 Years Notes "This is My First Note of Thanks Sent to a Group of High School Students"
As it turns out, the Stepinac contingent, which arrived in the early morning at the Washington Mall, was positioned near where Ms. Amara, a TV journalist with more than 20 years of experience, arrived to interview a cross representation of visitors.
She had the opportunity to meet and interview some of the Stepinac students whom she learned were also known as the Crusaders. Not only was her interview with one of the students, Dylan Castro of the Bronx, included in the segment that was broadcast and went viral via social media, but Ms. Amara tweeted her praise of the entire groups on the school's Twitter account, Stepinac High School @Stepinac HS, stating: "Meeting your Crusaders was one of Inauguration highlights. What a tremendous group."
Then, over the weekend, Stepinac's administration received an e-mail from Ms. Amara, noting: "My friends and family keep asking what was most memorable....and I keep answering: "This great group of high school students from White Plains,"adding: "They were smart and funny and understood the civics and the current events at play. In a climate where so many adults are unwilling or unable to step back and see the whole picture, your students clearly came equipped to do that. By including them in my coverage, I believe your students helped our viewers appreciate this piece of history in a different way."
Ms. Amara noted: "I have covered so many massive events in the last 20 years – other presidential inaugurations, elections, debates, Pope visits, Olympics, the
royal wedding and this is the first "thank you" note I've sent to a
group of high school students. Well Done!"
The students, accompanied by faculty members Keith Sunderland ('94) and Patrick Henderson ('07), included three seniors: John Terracciano and David Markolovic. Yonkers and Patrick Magliocchino, Thornwood and 12 juniors: Patrick Bellantoni, Hartsdale; Nicholas Bracer, Victor Pena, Angelo Mele and Dylan Castro, Bronx; Jordan Laevsky and Michael Mitrione, Yonkers; Yaylen Reed and Vito De Santis, Mount Vernon; Theodore Morris and Isaiah Walker, Peekskill and Charles Iarocci and Mattias O'Csay, White Plains.
During their visit to the nation's capital, the students also visited a number of national historic landmarks to broaden their knowledge of America's rich history.
Archbishop Stepinac High School
The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit http://www.Stepinac.org.
