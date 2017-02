Gregory Griffin of GZA attains Certified Hazardous Materials Manager designation

GZA Gregory Griffin

-- GZA a leading environmental and geotechnical consulting firm, announces that Gregory Griffin, an Assistant Project Manager in the Bedford office, has fulfilled requirements to achieve designation as a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM).Griffin, with GZA for 12 years, specializes in environmental regulatory compliance, hazardous waste management, wastewater and stormwater permitting, compliance reporting and environmental monitoring. He is a member of GZA's EH&S/Regulatory Compliance technical practice group, where he partners with industrial, municipal, and commercial clients to provide proactive and cost effective solutions to fulfill regulatory compliance obligations of varying complexity.A resident of Exeter, New Hampshire, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.Griffin is a member of the Boston Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing Environmental, Geotechnical, Ecological, Water, and Construction Management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 560 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com