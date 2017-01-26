News By Tag
Lighthouse for the Blind-St. Louis Earns 2016 Employment Growth Award
Award Honors Success in Sustaining and Increasing Employment for People Who Are Blind
"We are particularly proud to receive NIB's 2016 Employment Growth Award because 70 percent of working-age Americans who are blind are not employed," said John Thompson, president of Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis, also known as LHB Industries, Inc.
"People in the blind community are one of the nation's greatest untapped labor resources -- that is why the Lighthouse and NIB lobby for policy changes to help people who are blind become more independent through job training, education and employment to earn steady income."
Kevin Lynch, NIB president and CEO, said, "It is an honor for me to recognize Lighthouse for the Blind-St. Louis with an Employment Growth Award for 2016. Lighthouse for the Blind-St. Louis continues to lead the way in creating employment and high-growth career opportunities for people who are blind."
About Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis
Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis is a non-profit 501(c)3 enterprise that helps children and adults who are visually impaired maintain dignity and independence by offering employment, education and support services.
Today, LHB is generating more revenues, sustaining employment and enhancing community services since its February 2014 purchase of all assets from the emergency survival kit production company Quake Kare, Inc. Quake Kare provides custom- and pre-packed disaster preparedness kits for virtually any type of crisis such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tornados, blizzards, floods, accidents, terrorist attacks and building lock-downs. (http://www.quakekare.com).
In June, 2015, LHB acquired all assets of Val-A Chicago, Inc., producer of the Tear Mender brand of non-toxic, all-natural adhesive and sealants for repairing clothing, fabrics, footwear, leather, upholstery, vinyl and other items for indoor and outdoor use. (https://www.tearmender.com).
LHB currently employs 48 people who are legally blind in two assembly and packaging plants in St. Louis County to assemble, pack and ship Quake Kare and Tear Mender products, as well as LHB's flagship products for businesses, commercial, government and military customers. All sales revenues directly support LHB's 16 Blind Community Outreach Programs called "See the Future" programs, which provide support and resources to children and adults who are legally blind and visually impaired in Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.
For details about Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis services and programs, call 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333 or visit the website or www.lhbindustries.com.
About National Industries for the Blind
Since 1938, National Industries for the Blind (NIB) has focused on enhancing the opportunities for economic and personal independence of people who are blind, primarily through creating, sustaining and improving employment. NIB and its network of associated nonprofit agencies, including LHB Industries, are the nation's largest employer of people who are blind through the manufacture and provision of SKILCRAFT® and other products and services of the AbilityOne® Program. For more information about NIB, visit www.NIB.org.
