February 2017
#GetWells: American Council on Science and Health Launches New Initiative

American Council on Science and Health Director of Medicine Dr. Jamie Wells launches new #GetWells health initiative
 
Dr Jamie Wells
Dr Jamie Wells
NEW YORK - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jamie Wells, M.D., Director of Medicine at the American Council on Science and Health, is launching a new #GetWells campaign for 2017.

The campaign will address a lot of the issues Americans are concerned about in a culture that is increasingly paralyzed by fear. The primary focus of the #GetWells campaign by the award-winning pediatrician will be on reassuring parents that they can relax a little.

"New parents are often stressed out from the moment they discover they are pregnant and it never goes away. They are told that conventional food has fewer nutrients, if they use the wrong nipple their child won't get into Yale, and their baby needs a Dream Team to be sleep trained," says Dr. Wells.

"People will go bankrupt trying to buy all of the things companies want to sell them and it is depriving them of the joy of parenthood. You love your child, that is the most important thing, and lead by example. Not every behavior will need a diagnosis. Less can be more."

Dr. Wells is a nationally prominent pediatrician who has appeared on CNN, Fox, ABC News, CBS, TLC, Martha Stewart Living, and many other programs.

The 2017 #GetWells campaign will conclude with her book, "Walk it Off. Suck it up. You Chose This! A Guide to Big Picture Parenting and Getting Back to Common Sense."

Read her full bio here.

The American Council on Science and Health is a 501(c)(3) science and health education and consumer advocacy organization that was founded in 1978 to promote evidence-based science and health policy.

If you would like to support our work, you can make a tax-deductible donation here.

End
