Stepinac HS Drama Club to Present NY Metro Region Premiere of Disney's "Hunchback of Notre Dame"

Another "First" for Catholic High School's Renowned Theater Group Whose Notable Alumni Include Oscar winner Jon Voight and Emmy winner Alan Alda

-- In anotherfor Archbishop Stepinac High School's acclaimed Drama Club, it will present the New York metro region premiere of Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" as its spring musical.The boys Catholic high school, whose notable drama alumni include Oscar winnerand Emmy winner, premiered "Mary Poppins" in 2014 and "Billy Elliot" in 2015.Five performances of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will be staged at the school's Major Bowes Auditorium, 950 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, at 7:30 p.m., April 28, 29, May 5, 6 and at 2 p.m., May 7. Ticket prices are $22 and $18 for seniors and children under 12. To order tickets, call 914 946-4800, Ext. 200.With music by, lyrics byand a book bythe musical based on's novel and the Disney 1996 animated film, tells the moving story about, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of the Cathedral Notre Dame in Paris, who falls in love with, a gypsy girl.Victor Hugo's timeless themes of tolerance and acceptance will resonate with the young actors and audiences.About Archbishop Stepinac High SchoolThe mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit http://www.Stepinac.org