Cartoon Cuts & Ellie's Hats Partner to Crush Childhood Cancer
Inspired by the story of their customer Ellie, Cartoon Cuts has partnered with Ellie's Hats to raise funds throughout the month of February for families battling childhood cancer.
Ellie's first visit to Cartoon Cuts was one of celebration and excitement! She had finished her chemo treatment; her hair had grown back, and she was ready for a new stylish haircut. She is now a frequent Cartoon Cuts visitor, and she stopped in last month to get a haircut and a photo with her friend "Ellie, the Elephant."
"Hearing her story was so inspiring, and we wanted to help Ellie help others," said Kathleen Perkal, Founder of Cartoon Cuts. "We are proud to partner with Ellie's Hats to raise funds to support families battling childhood cancer."
This month, Cartoon Cuts customers will have the opportunity to donate $1.00 at check out to support the Ellie's Hats Foundation. The proceeds will be used to donate hats to children battling cancer and to send care packages directly to children at pediatric cancer facilities.
"We at Ellie's Hats are so excited to partner with Cartoon Cuts to bring joy to families during such a difficult time," said Jay Coakley, the founder of Ellie's Hats and Ellie's former teacher.
The Fundraiser will take place February 1st – February 28th in all 12 Cartoon Cuts locations (http://www.cartooncuts.com/
About Cartoon Cuts
Cartoon Cuts was founded in 1991, by Kathleen Perkal, a mother of two rambunctious toddlers who hated getting their hair cut. She decided to create a hair salon that catered specifically to children, with fun accents like an elephant hair washing station and TVs at every salon chair. Cartoon Cuts just celebrated its 25th birthday in 2016, and the company has performed over 6 million haircuts.
About Ellie's Hats
Ellie's Hats is a nonprofit organization that donates hats to children battling cancer, supports their families and raises awareness of childhood cancer. In 2015, Jay Coakley, a PE teacher, was inspired by the bright hats worn by his student, Ellie, who was going through chemo. He organized a hat drive to provide Ellie with more fun hats to wear. This gesture led to the founding of Ellie's Hats, which has now donated thousands of hats to children across the country who are battling cancer.
