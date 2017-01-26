Toll Brothers kicks off 2017 with National Sales Event

Buyers building their dream home will get more for their money during the Toll Brothers National Sales Event.

Orion Great Room

Contact

Laurie Anderson

***@prexperts.com Laurie Anderson

End

-- Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, will host a National Sales Event from Saturday, Feb. 4 through President's Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with historically low interest rates, as they build their dream home.Home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this limited-time offer are poised to get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their home. They will also have the chance to see firsthand the quality, value, and remarkable style Toll Brothers offers in a wide variety of home types and communities.During the National Sales Event, home buyers can choose from an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities that are situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country—all at a great value. Once they purchase their home, buyers will work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home that enhances their lives by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.Buyers must make a deposit FEb. 4-20 to take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event. Savings and incentives will vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.Participating communities in the area are:• The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829• The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031• The Enclave at McKay Shores in Broomfield (near 136th and Huron Street), 303-452-5173• Anthem Ranch by Toll Brothers in Broomfield (55+ Active-Adult community near I-25 andLowell Boulevard), 303-926-4140• Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470),303-708-1856• Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227Toll Brothers, an award-winningcompany founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine'sToll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the. For more information, visit www.TollBrothers.com/Colorado.This is not an offering where prohibited by law.