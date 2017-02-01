 
Colliers Brokers Downtown Bridgeport Lease for COWI North America

Long-Term Commitment Marks Consulting Firm's Shift from Suburbs to City
 
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity)  represented COWI North America (http://www.cowi-na.com/menu/home/) in an 8,204-square-foot lease at 1000 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. The bridge, tunnel and marine engineering consulting group will relocate its regional operation to the downtown property from a suburban office campus in nearby Trumbull, Conn.

COWI's long-term commitment at the 214,000-square-foot, 11-story corporate property follows an exhaustive site search led by Colliers' Michael Siegel, an office leasing specialist based in the global commercial real estate services firm's Stamford, Conn., office. "We looked at several suburban locations at the outset," he noted. "However, the inherent benefits of an urban setting – including access to mass transportation and neighborhood amenities – better met my client's evolving needs."

Siegel noted that Bridgeport – the largest city in the State of Connecticut – offers the level of infrastructure COWI desired. "Within the city, 1000 Lafayette Blvd. provides Class A accommodations and an onsite cafeteria, conference facility, bank and covered secure parking," he commented. "It was an ideal choice."

COWI's new offices on the 10th floor of 1000 Lafayette Blvd. will be ready for occupancy this fall. The company is a leading international consulting group that provides state-of-the-art services within the fields of engineering, environmental science and economics. COWI has more than 80 years of history, a permanent staff of over 6,200 employees worldwide and project offices in 35 countries. This includes 12 locations in North America.

Avison Young's Lori Baker and Sean Cahill served as landlord broker for Shelbourne Lafayette LLC, which owns 1000 Lafayette Blvd. The COWI lease marks the second Colliers-brokered transaction at the building in as many months. In December, the firm represented litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP in its long-term, 12,351-square-foot commitment there.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

Source:Colliers International
