Colliers Brokers Downtown Bridgeport Lease for COWI North America
Long-Term Commitment Marks Consulting Firm's Shift from Suburbs to City
COWI's long-term commitment at the 214,000-square-
Siegel noted that Bridgeport – the largest city in the State of Connecticut – offers the level of infrastructure COWI desired. "Within the city, 1000 Lafayette Blvd. provides Class A accommodations and an onsite cafeteria, conference facility, bank and covered secure parking," he commented. "It was an ideal choice."
COWI's new offices on the 10th floor of 1000 Lafayette Blvd. will be ready for occupancy this fall. The company is a leading international consulting group that provides state-of-the-
Avison Young's Lori Baker and Sean Cahill served as landlord broker for Shelbourne Lafayette LLC, which owns 1000 Lafayette Blvd. The COWI lease marks the second Colliers-brokered transaction at the building in as many months. In December, the firm represented litigation law firm Ryan Ryan Deluca LLP in its long-term, 12,351-square-
