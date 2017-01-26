 
Lennar's Edgewood at Natomas Meadows Grand Opens Saturday, February 4

 
 
Lennar's Edgewood at Natomas Meadows opens this Saturday, February 4.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar will celebrate the Grand Opening of their newest community to the Natomas area, Edgewood at Natomas Meadows, with an official event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prospective homebuyers and members of the public are invited to attend to enjoy complimentary food, fun, the chance to win a tablet and of course to tour the three gorgeous and professionally-decorated model homes.

"This community is set in a great area of the city and we've seen lots of interest in our new homes for sale over the past few months," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This area has seen a lot of demand for new homes, and we're thrilled to be able to offer four distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from, including one home design that offers dual master suites!"

Edgewood at Natomas Meadows offers four distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from, The Dahlia, The Hydrangea, The Magnolia and The Orchid. These spacious homes vary in size approximately from 2,110 to 2,786 square feet.

Spanning approximately 2,786 square feet is the luxurious Hydrangea plan. This four bedroom and three-and-a-half-bathroom home includes dual master suites, a private dining room, upstairs loft, walk-in closets in each bedroom and a gourmet-inspired kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large center island.

Additionally, The Dahlia plan is a two-story home that spans 2,617 square feet. This solar-equipped home includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms, allowing every member of the family to have their own space. The Magnolia plan, spanning approximately 2,365 square feet, offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, similar to the 2,110-squre foot Orchid plan which features the same bedroom and bathroom count.

Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included program, every home at Edgewood at Natomas Meadows comes with stylish upgraded features at no added cost. Among these, homeowners enjoy solar electric packages, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliance packages and so much more!

Prospective homebuyers are invited to attend the event which takes place at 4504 Acacia Ridge Drive in Sacramento, on the corner of Del Paso Road and Park Boulevard. For more information or to view floorplans, please visit www.lennar.com/sacramento or call (916) 333-7165.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
