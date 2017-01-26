News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The "Martin Luther King Jr. of Wall Street" Calls for Economic Empowerment
Punch TV Studios CEO Joseph Collins is receiving widespread support from all over the country for this rather unconventional Wall Street approach.
Joseph Collins is following up a hugely successful 2016, by continuing to redefine both the media, and Wall Street itself. Highlighting his desire to be both appealing and accessible to the average American, Punch TV Studios' opening price is just $1 per share.
Initial investors are rallying around Punch TV Studios' ability to level the playing field by incorporating the urban community in the investment process that historically would be out of reach. Collins has received widespread support from all over the country, for this rather unconventional Wall Street approach. Intended to open doors to wealth and jobs for members of the urban community, the accessibility to purchase stocks was a deliberate attempt to appeal to the 'average American' and to include them in this monumental opportunity to access Wall Street.
Punch TV Studios is the only publicly traded media company offering such an unbiased view of current affairs, and it is largely regarded as the 'unfiltered voice of the people.'
The success of the business has led many to refer to Collins as the 'Martin Luther King Jr. of Wall Street,' but while he is making clear waves on Wall Street, his attention remains focused on offering an uncensored and urban reality. Punch TV Studios has offered insights into police brutality, gang violence, and economic disparity, and continues to inform and educate, during what are uncertain times.
Speaking in an interview ahead of February's 'Black History Month,' Collins said "Punch TV Studios is the only publicly traded media company that can provide the true, unaltered voice of the people."
"At a time when our country is deeply divided, we feel that having an unbiased media platform is both unique and essential." He added, "Martin Luther King Jr. said it best, there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor political nor popular, but because his conscious tells him it is right."
"Martin Luther King Jr's dream is now being realized. It is time for us to develop our own economic power. We can no longer sit around and wait for anyone to provide these things for us. We have to create jobs for our young people. We have to raise a generation that is focused on home ownership and entrepreneurship. That is the only way to create generational wealth within the Black community."
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at http://punchtvstudios.com Follow us on Facebook and Twitter #PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO
About Us
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Media Contact
Jennifer Reider
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse