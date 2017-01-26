 
News By Tag
* Edtech
* School Webware
* Education Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Island Heights
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

K12USA.com Announces Launch of New Website

Sleek, easy-to-use interface allows customers and visitors to quickly search for products, find up-to-the-minute EdTech info, and log in to their accounts.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Edtech
School Webware
Education Technology

Industry:
Education

Location:
Island Heights - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Websites

ISLAND HEIGHTS, N.J. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- K12USA.com, a leading technology company specializing in K–12 schools, launched a redesign of its website, www.K12USA.com. The clean, user-friendly new site provides customers, prospects, and other visitors with easy-to-find information on its portfolio of about 20 products—all created specifically for the unique needs of K–12 schools.

Improved functionality makes it simpler than ever to sign up for free product trials, instantly find subscription rates based on school size, request tech support, tour products, and register as a new customer.

Visitors will find in-depth information on a range of products and services, from the SecureSchool Internet filter to an IT-ticket-management system, TroubleTrakkerPRO. Written in plain English, not "techno geek," the content is approachable and easy to understand.

"Our website has always been an important tool for sharing information, announcing product and software updates, and establishing a two-way communication with our customers," says K12USA.com founder and CEO James Punderson. "This redesign has a refreshing new look, plus we've added a blog to keep visitors up to date on a variety of tech, security, and productivity topics relevant to K–12 schools."

K12USA's logo has also been modernized to reflect the company's updated branding.

The K12USA.com Knowledge Base, which has always operated as a separate entity from the main site, remains untouched and will continue to serve as a help and support portal for customers.

To view the new website, visit http://www.K12USA.com. For more information, call 877-225-0100, or email support@K12USA.com.

About K12USA.com: Founded in 1999 by former teacher and school IT consultant James Punderson IV, K12USA.com develops streamlined, intuitive tech tools for K–12 schools throughout the U.S. Their product line features about 20 appliance- and cloud-based devices, including SecureSchool content filter; WirelessTrakker wireless-network-management system; and TroubleTrakkerPRO, an online IT helpdesk. Every subscription comes with free and unlimited tech support, free updates and upgrades, and free two-way ground shipping (in the continental U.S.). All products and services are available for a free 30-day trial.

Contact
Suzanne Dewees
***@k12usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@k12usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Edtech, School Webware, Education Technology
Industry:Education
Location:Island Heights - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
K12USA.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share