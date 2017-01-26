Country(s)
Tour Audio Systems Rental Enhances Truck Manufacturer's Events
Kenworth Trucks Relies on TourGuide Solutions for Wireless Audio Systems
"Kenworth already owns Sennheiser 2020 tour audio systems for regular use at each plant," said Alan Ruffell, Product Manager at TourGuide Solutions. "The company ramps up capacity through the use of our rental program for these seasonal events. It's a cost-effective way to temporarily serve larger numbers of participants without making a severe dent in the event budget."
The Sennheiser tour audio system features a one-way wireless system with an optional handheld microphone for questions and answers from the audience. The 6-channel digital technology allows for multiple tours at the same time. The system carries a range of 150 feet from transmitter to receiver and volume adjustments on each set of stethophone receivers give individuals complete control.
The Sennheiser 2020 systems feature easy setup, options for using a microphone or going hands-free, and a charging case that makes it easy to manage equipment before and after a tour. This is important for large-scale events where event hosts are managing concurrent tours and trying to create a personal experience with more than 100 tour headsets.
"We encourage customers to request a demo kit to try out equipment before making any tour audio systems rental decision," Ruffell said. "We also offer onsite services to ensure complete satisfaction with the equipment."
About TourGuide Solutions
TourGuide Solutions is an affiliate company of OwnersEdge Inc., a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP holding company based in Brookfield, Wisconsin. TourGuide Solutions, founded in 1998, has provided a wide range of Fortune 500 companies with audio equipment to usher guests through live, interactive plant tours. Its clients include Toyota, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Kellogg's, Whirlpool, John Deere and P&G. TourGuide Solutions represents a wide array of product lines, including Sennheiser 2020, Williams Sound Digi-wave, Listen Technologies and its own TGS-900.
TourGuide Solutions offers warranty protection, with post-warranty care standard with every purchase. Next-day service is available to locations within the United States. Call 877-204-0225 or visit http://tourguidesolutions.com for more information about TourGuide Solutions products or to request a quote for a tour audio systems rental.
