210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge Valentine's Day Specials
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge will continue to spread the love on Valentine's Day. Swoon to Bill Pantle, performing standards, 7-10:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, providing the setting for a romantic and memorable evening. Listen to love songs from the 40's & 50's, selections from the "Great American Songbook" and dance the night away.
An amuse-bouche of Champagne Mango Soup with Lobster Ceviche will start the meal and excite the taste buds.
Three choices are offered for the appetizer course: Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo, Mixed Greens with Green Apple, Goat Cheese and Cinnamon Pecans in an herb vinaigrette, or Hawaiian Tuna Poke with Guava & Toasted Macadamia Nuts.
For a main course, choose between a rich Roast New York Strip Loin with shallot white wine sauce, French fries and asparagus; or miso glazed Black Cod with mushroom fried rice and bok choy. A mouthwatering vegetarian option of spinach lasagna in an all-day marinara sauce with local winter carrots also is available.
Save room for a special, decadent Valrhona Chocolate Tart with Strawberry Gelato, the perfect finale before hitting the dance floor.
The dining Prix Fixe is $75 per person. For The Love, reserved seating tickets are online here and the $75 price includes tax and gratuity. For Valentine's Day, reservations are made here. An optional champagne or wine flight is available for an additional $30. For only the show, seating not guaranteed, purchase Bill Pantle tickets, for February 14, here and The Love tickets, for February 11, here.
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, located at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, is a true supper club where guests enjoy live music five nights a week and delicious chef-driven dining. 210 is a community of musicians, food enthusiasts, and neighbors–an inviting, comfortable and romantic environment where singles, couples and families escape from their everyday life to relax, enjoy and indulge. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
