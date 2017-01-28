News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent Hip Hop Recording Artist Charts National Top 200
SSMG announces the official release of "Lotus" by hip hop recording artist James Trakz Wade.
Gaining high praise from DJ's, radio and fans. "Lotus" has quickly gained attention while charting the national top 200, top rhythmic, and consecutively receiving over 1000 weekly plays for the past ten weeks.
Proudly published as an independent release without financial support of the corporate music industry. Mixing unique tones with sharp production, contemporary beats and melody lines, James Trakz Wade is definately one of this year's most intriguing artists.
Showing no signs of slowing down. James Trakz Wade has not only proven his longevity as a recording artist but also the talent and prowess to carve through an incredibly difficult industry.
"Lotus" by James Trakz Wade is available on all digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, GooglePlay, and Soundcloud.
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.songsourcemusic.com/
http://www.twitter.com/
http://www.facebook.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
Nicholas Tuttle
(800) 419-5394
http://radioairplaynow.net/
In 2016, Radio Airplay Now and affiliates helped over 600 recording artist chart on Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, National, Official, DRT and European Charts. Helping artist develop brands, merchandise, and distribute music world wide.
Copyright 2017
Contact
Radio Airplay Now Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse