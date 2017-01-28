 
Independent Hip Hop Recording Artist Charts National Top 200

SSMG announces the official release of "Lotus" by hip hop recording artist James Trakz Wade.
 
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer known internationally as James Trakz Wade has released his monumental full-length record "Trakz VA" and official single "Lotus".  Influenced by artist such as Prince, Marvin Gaye, and Michael Jackson. His lyric style blends highly narrative storytelling and urban poetry with exceptional composition and delivery.

Gaining high praise from DJ's, radio and fans. "Lotus" has quickly gained attention while charting the national top 200, top rhythmic, and consecutively receiving over 1000 weekly plays for the past ten weeks.

Proudly published as an independent release without financial support of the corporate music industry. Mixing unique tones with sharp production, contemporary beats and melody lines, James Trakz Wade is definately one of this year's most intriguing artists.

Showing no signs of slowing down. James Trakz Wade has not only proven his longevity as a recording artist but also the talent and prowess to carve through an incredibly difficult industry.

"Lotus" by James Trakz Wade is available on all digital outlets including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, GooglePlay, and Soundcloud.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qunM5Ah8iA



https://www.songsourcemusic.com/

http://www.twitter.com/jwademusic

http://www.facebook.com/jwademusic

http://www.soundcloud.com/jwademusic

Radio Airplay Now Inc.
Nicholas Tuttle
(800) 419-5394
http://radioairplaynow.net/

In 2016, Radio Airplay Now and affiliates helped over 600 recording artist chart on Billboard Top 100, Billboard Top 20, Mediabase, CMJ, National, Official, DRT and European Charts.  Helping artist develop brands,  merchandise, and distribute music world wide.

