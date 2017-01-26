 
Trucker Huss Director Brad Huss Presents at ALI "The Year in Employee Benefits"

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce Director Brad Huss will present at the next American Law Institute CLE - The Year in Employee Benefits: Insights and Strategies for Retirement, Health, and Executive Compensation Plans.  This annual course will be held on March 1-3, 2017 at the Washington Plaza Hotel, in Washington, DC.

Nationally-recognized for its comprehensive coverage of legislative, regulatory, and judicial developments that effect employee benefits plans, the conference this year will cover key changes in 2016 and look ahead to 2017, providing valuable guidance for attorneys, accountants, consultants, and human resource professionals.

Brad has been practicing in the employee benefits field for over forty years and his practice is primarily in the areas of ERISA litigation, fiduciary responsibility matters, qualified pension and profit sharing plans and Department of Labor investigations. Brad serves as a private mediator in ERISA litigation matters and has been appointed as an Alternative Dispute Resolution Neutral in over sixty ERISA cases by the United States District Court, Northern District of California. Brad has also been appointed as a Special Master in an ERISA case by the United States District Court for the District of Idaho.

See the following link to learn more about this program and to register for The Year in Employee Benefits 2017: https://www.ali-cle.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=courses.cour....

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
