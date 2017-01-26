News By Tag
Trucker Huss Director Brad Huss Presents at ALI "The Year in Employee Benefits"
Nationally-recognized for its comprehensive coverage of legislative, regulatory, and judicial developments that effect employee benefits plans, the conference this year will cover key changes in 2016 and look ahead to 2017, providing valuable guidance for attorneys, accountants, consultants, and human resource professionals.
Brad has been practicing in the employee benefits field for over forty years and his practice is primarily in the areas of ERISA litigation, fiduciary responsibility matters, qualified pension and profit sharing plans and Department of Labor investigations. Brad serves as a private mediator in ERISA litigation matters and has been appointed as an Alternative Dispute Resolution Neutral in over sixty ERISA cases by the United States District Court, Northern District of California. Brad has also been appointed as a Special Master in an ERISA case by the United States District Court for the District of Idaho.
