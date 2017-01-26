What is a Challenge Coin? It's Elementary for Medalcraft Mint

 

What is a challenge coin?
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The term "challenge coin" can be confusing for anyone unfamiliar with the concept. Despite the name, challenge coins are not used to initiate a confrontation or determine which team kicks off. Rather, they are used as powerful incentives in team building and recognition programs at organizations throughout the USA.

Medalcraft Mint, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is an industry leader in producing high-quality, custom-designed challenge coins. In addition to corporate customers, challenge coins are popular with the military, law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services (EMS) organizations.

"What is a challenge coin? People ask me that question all the time," said Jerry Moran, chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "Challenge coins are high-quality commemoratives that recipients treasure forever. Our customers know they can depend on us to provide great value for their investment with a challenge coin that reflects positively on their organization."

Medalcraft Mint designs and produces custom military challenge coins as well as challenge coins for civilian organizations. Every step of the production process takes place in the company's Green Bay facility, providing customers with the comfort of knowing their challenge coins are "Made in the USA."

The Medalcraft team uses CNC (computer numerical control) technology for creating precision dies for use in each custom order. Heat treatment hardens the die and readies it for the die-striking process.

Die-striking is a process in which material is pressed into the die cavity to create an exact impression of the image. Medalcraft Mint uses the die-striking process rather than casted molds because it allows for the use of higher-quality materials to create a superior product. Casted pieces have a tendency to be less consistent in quality, and the less-expensive materials often used in competitors' casting processes can wear over time.

The company's process features expert design and production of die-struck challenge coins from brass, bronze, copper, nickel-silver and other precious metals. You can learn more about the art of minting on this brief video.

View original post on what is a challenge coin here.

A History of Excellence in the Metal Striking Industry
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, award recognitions and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-foot facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Medalcraft Mint has won more awards for superior metal striking over the past three decades than any company in the industry.

For more information about Medalcraft Mint's products or to request a quote, please go to http://medalcraftusa.com/ or call 800-558-6348.

