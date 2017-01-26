 
Canada National Team and Courage Goalie Sabrina D'Angelo Now Connects with Fans on Like A Pro

 
 
Sabrina DAngelo
Sabrina DAngelo
 
DENVER - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) is now the digital home of another professional women's soccer player. Sabrina D'Angelo of the NWSL Carolina Courage – and also of the Canada Women's National Team – now has a live profile on Like A Pro, giving an unfiltered view of her training, equipment, supplements and more.  D'Angelo had a successful career as a University of South Carolina Gamecock, and played for the Bronze Medal-winning Canada Women's National Team in Rio during the 2016 Summer Olympics.  The Carolina Courage NWSL team was formerly the West New York Flash, which moved to Cary, NC this winter.

A native of Welland, Ontario, Sabrina D'Angelo was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and compiled impressive win and shutout statistics at South Carolina from 2011 to 2014.  Having a profile on Like A Pro provides Sabrina with a unique opportunity to interact with her fans as well as evangelize the brands and products she uses in her sport and day to day. Among an array of items that fans can purchase on her profile are the Adidas X16.1 FG Cleats (http://bit.ly/2krfzTJ) she wears, and also the Keyhole Tank Top (http://bit.ly/2jVIFXR) she prefers.   Sabrina D'Angelo joins fellow Canada National Women's Teammate Kaylyn Kyle in the Like A Pro ecosystem.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

