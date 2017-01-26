News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canada National Team and Courage Goalie Sabrina D'Angelo Now Connects with Fans on Like A Pro
A native of Welland, Ontario, Sabrina D'Angelo was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and compiled impressive win and shutout statistics at South Carolina from 2011 to 2014. Having a profile on Like A Pro provides Sabrina with a unique opportunity to interact with her fans as well as evangelize the brands and products she uses in her sport and day to day. Among an array of items that fans can purchase on her profile are the Adidas X16.1 FG Cleats (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse