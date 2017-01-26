 
Gambian Transition to Be Marked by Official Portrait Replacement at Embassy in D.C

Newly Reinstated Ambassador Faye to Display Photo of President Adama Barrow
 
 
Scribe Strategies & Advisors
Scribe Strategies & Advisors
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- In a ceremony scheduled for Thursday morning, February 2, His Excellency Sheikh Omar Faye will hang the official portrait of President Adama Barrow at the Embassy of the Republic of the Gambia in Washington, D.C.

Recently reinstated as Ambassador of the Gambia to the United States after breaking with the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh, who refused to accept the will of Gambian voters who elected President Barrow on December 1, 2016, Ambassador Faye will replace Jammeh's official portrait with a new photograph of President Barrow.

"Our people were put through a test," said Faye in advance of the ceremony.  "But the will of the voters eventually prevailed.  Respect for the rule of law, democratic governance, and transparency will be our guides from now on."

Members of the working press are invited to observe the ceremonial portrait-hanging at the Gambian Embassy.  Ambassador Faye will be available afterward for interviews in person or by telephone.

         WHAT:          Transitional Portrait-Hanging Ceremony

         WHEN:          10:00 AM, Thursday, February 2, 2017

         WHERE:         Embassy of the Republic of the Gambia

         5630 – 16th Street, N.W.

         Washington, DC 20011

-          WHO:          Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye

Further information about the democratic transition in the Gambia will become available in coming days.  Questions may be addressed to Richard Sincere at Scribe Strategies & Advisors (http://www.scribeus.com).

This material is distributed by Scribe Strategies and Advisors on behalf of the Government of the Republic of the Gambia. Additional information is available at the U.S. Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

-30-

Contact
Richard Sincere
***@scribeus.com
End
Source:Embassy of the Republic of the Gambia
Email:***@scribeus.com Email Verified
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
