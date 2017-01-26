 
News By Tag
* Construction Engineer
* Construction Lawyer
* OSU Foundation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake oswego
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Katie Jeremiah Honored by Oregon State University

 
 
katie-jeremiah-headshot-1
katie-jeremiah-headshot-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction Engineer
* Construction Lawyer
* OSU Foundation

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Lake oswego - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Awards

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to announce attorney Katie Jeremiah has been selected as a 2017 Council of Outstanding Early Career Engineers Honoree. Each year, Oregon State University honors a handful of Oregon State alumni who are influential engineers at the frontlines of science.

"[This award] is pretty special to me, as I attended an event when I was in college and sat next to the late Bob Wilson of Wilson Construction when he was inducted into the engineering hall of fame," says Jeremiah. "He told me he knew I would be up for this award in 10 to 15 years. I laughed. But he was right!"

In 2001 Jeremiah graduated from OSU with a BS in Construction Engineering Management, and in 2009 she received her JD from Lewis and Clark Law School.  In addition to being an Of-Counsel attorney at Jordan Ramis PC, she is also co-owner of Aggregate Resource Industries, Inc., a Springfield rock drilling and blasting company that is owned and operated by the Jeremiah family.

The 2017 Oregon Stater Awards Event, where Jeremiah will be one of the honorees, will be held at the Portland Art Museum on February 23 at 4:30 p.m.  For more information and registration, visit the OSU Foundation website at http://www.osufoundation.org/s/359/foundation/index.aspx?....

Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/our-people/katie-e-jeremiah/) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington.  Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).

Contact
Jordan Ramis PC
Carly Ruben-Stahr
5035987070
***@jordanramis.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jordanramis.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jordan Ramis PC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share