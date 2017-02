Katie Jeremiah Honored by Oregon State University

katie- jeremiah- headshot- 1

-- Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to announce attorney Katie Jeremiah has been selected as a 2017 Council of Outstanding Early Career Engineers Honoree. Each year, Oregon State University honors a handful of Oregon State alumni who are influential engineers at the frontlines of science."[This award] is pretty special to me, as I attended an event when I was in college and sat next to the late Bob Wilson of Wilson Construction when he was inducted into the engineering hall of fame," says Jeremiah. "He told me he knew I would be up for this award in 10 to 15 years. I laughed. But he was right!"In 2001 Jeremiah graduated from OSU with a BS in Construction Engineering Management, and in 2009 she received her JD from Lewis and Clark Law School. In addition to being an Of-Counsel attorney at Jordan Ramis PC, she is also co-owner of Aggregate Resource Industries, Inc., a Springfield rock drilling and blasting company that is owned and operated by the Jeremiah family.The 2017 Oregon Stater Awards Event, where Jeremiah will be one of the honorees, will be held at the Portland Art Museum on February 23 at 4:30 p.m. For more information and registration, visit the OSU Foundation website at http://www.osufoundation.org/ s/359/foundation/ index.aspx?... was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).