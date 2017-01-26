 
Acuity Cloud Solutions and Survale Announce Partnership

 
 
Survale & Acuity Cloud Solutions
Survale & Acuity Cloud Solutions
 
KEENE, N.H. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Survale, a pioneer employer satisfaction platform company, and Acuity Cloud Solutions, an expert in HCM cloud-based application support and services, have recently partnered to support clients with an integrated solution to measure, monitor and analyze satisfaction and engagement data for the entire talent lifecycle, from candidates to employees.

Survale delivers a platform that provides embedded surveys, web analytics and automated follow up campaigns to measure candidate satisfaction, onboarding experience, employee engagement, and more. Survale organizes all these employer satisfaction programs into focused "views" so companies can manage all their employer satisfaction and engagement programs and analytics in one place.

Survale's candidate experience view provides powerful, "always on" analytics enabling companies to increase hiring effectiveness, enhance employer brand, optimize careers site and application forms, measure quality of hire, and track candidate experience from search to interview and beyond.

Survale's employee engagement view delivers deployment of quick pulse surveys, embedded surveys, full engagement campaigns and automated follow up campaigns – all with custom dashboards, reporting and powerful analytics to identify trends, opportunities for improvement and areas of success.

Acuity Cloud Solutions delivers expert functional and technical implementation services for Oracle Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite, with over 200 completed integrations. Drawing from hundreds of successful client engagements in a wide variety of industries, Acuity's experts deliver innovative solutions and best practices to ensure systems are aligned with business products and processes, implemented and supported efficiently and optimized to their highest potential.

Businesses engaged with Acuity and Survale benefit from a full-service partnership delivering an integrated solution for measuring employee engagement and optimizing candidate experience.

About Survale

Survale is an Employer Satisfaction Platform providing employers with an, "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon satisfaction and engagement data from candidates and employees as they traverse the hiring process.  From job openings to interview to onboarding to ongoing employee feedback and Quality of Hire, Survale has the tools to measure. For more information, visit: survale.com.

About Acuity Cloud Solutions

Acuity Cloud Solutions is an Oracle Gold Partner specializing in HCM cloud-based application support and services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. Our executive team and senior consultants, based in the US and Canada, have a combined 100+ years' experience delivering expert knowledge and support with implementations, migrations, upgrades, remote system administration, training, end user support, project management, and more. For more information, visit: www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.

Click to Share