Eurotech Multi-Service IoT Gateways have joined Microsoft's Azure Certified for IoT Program
Eurotech IoT devices certified by Azure allow customers to get an ecosystem of devices and platforms, which definitively ensures faster time-to-production.
Four Eurotech IoT devices are now Microsoft Azure certified for IoT: ReliaGATE 10-05; ReliaGATE 10-11; ReliaGATE 10-20; and ReliaGATE 20-25.
These Java programmable devices support a wide range of industrial protocols and certifications, making them ideal for industrial and IoT applications, from device and data management, to edge analytics.
Eurotech's Director of Product Management, Franco Potepan, commented on the certification:
Eurotech has been delivering distributed device solutions involving both hardware and software for more than two decades. This invaluable experience has been made available in a broad portfolio of products and services to both our customers and our partners, which now include Microsoft Azure.
These products are based on open industry standards and were built to specifically address the IoT/IT issues many companies experience.
Besides providing a broad range of IoT hardware solutions ranging from CPU Boards and SBCs to fully certified gateways for many vertical applications, Eurotech offers an IoT device application framework called the Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (http://www.eurotech.com/
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
