Planterscape Launches New Website and Product Line IRVINGTON, N.Y. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Planterscape is a leading source for unique and interesting steel planter boxes and landscape elements that are modernistic, urban, and architectural. "Our new website focuses on a line of planter boxes constructed of CorTen steel, suitable for any modern interior or exterior design," says Barbara Anderson, Owner of Planterscape. "The aesthetic qualities of CorTen steel present a unique design element for residential and commercial customers to incorporate in the design of urban spaces, as the material provides a natural looking accent or hardscape."



CorTen steel is a weathering steel which develops a self-protecting rust patina when exposed to the weather elements. The rust patina resists corrosion, requires no treatment or weather-proofing, and does not compromise the structural strength of the steel. "CorTen steel is corrosion resistant and will not bubble, flake or peel which normally occurs with raw steel," says Anderson, "rather, a soft layer of rust patina blankets the steel with deep earthy tones and is why CorTen is popular among designers, architects and artists alike."



The new website showcases a product line of geometric shaped planter boxes, with product names inspired by urban living in New York City. The launch of the brand and online product line was hatched after responding to a number of requests for custom designed landscape elements. "Our relationship with our metal fabricator predates the formation of Planterscape, providing the culmination of 20 years of experience focusing on skill, knowledge, and quality," states Anderson, "which is demonstrated in the detail and quality of our planters."



The new website will bring Planterscape brand and products to the forefront of modernistic landscape design, urban rooftop gardens and terraces. "We are excited to introduce our brand line to residential and commercial customers alike, providing a quality product that is both aesthetically pleasing and able to withstand wear, temperatures, and the test of time," said Anderson. Planterscape products can be found by visiting



Media Contact:



Laura Nicholas

Planterscape

www.planterscape.com or contacting us at (800) 808-7457. Planterscape welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with architects, interior designers, and landscape designers or partner with qualified retailers.Laura NicholasPlanterscape(800) 808-7457 ext. 800 or sales@planterscape.com

