ThrottleNet Named Best In Customer Service for 2017 by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Recognized for Outstanding Customer Service for 5th Straight Year
This is the fifth consecutive year ThrottleNet has received this recognition. The winning companies are selected from nominations and comments from clients. The full list of businesses receiving this acknowledgement will appear in the publication's February, 2017 edition.
The Best In Customer Service award follows an award winning year as Small Business Monthly recently recognized ThrottleNet as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis, rated them #3 in the Best In Reliability category and rated them among the top firms in St. Louis for Best In Value.
"2016 was a record year at ThrottleNet, and our strong focus on customer service has played a large role in our success. Businesses who work with ThrottleNet appreciate our strong emphasis on client support as our team strives to provide the latest, most up-to-date technology solutions to help companies enhance their growth," said George Rosenthal, President.
"ThrottleNet seeks to exceed expectations each and every day, and truly appreciates the comments and feedback from the dozens of clients who nominated us for this special recognition,"
ThrottleNet specializes in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS). The firm specializes in these services as well as other aspects of MNS including Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware and more. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Periscope and available at the ThrottleNet website https://www.throttlenet.com/
About ThrottleNet Inc.
ThrottleNet, Inc. is celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2017. The firm has won multiple awards, received recognition as a Top 20 IT Firm by Small Business Monthly for six consecutive years, and named one of the Largest Information Technology Consulting Firms by the St. Louis Business Journal, among other accolades. ThrottleNet Inc. offers an array of technology services and products to help business owners achieve their corporate goals and accelerate business growth. These include cloud computing, custom software and mobile application development, and outsourced Managed Network Services which helps companies improve their technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reduces costs. To learn how to accelerate your IT visit ThrottleNet online at http://www.throttlenet.com.
Contact
Solomon Turner PR
***@solomonturner.com
